Amitabh Bachchan drops an old pic from a photoshoot in Paris

Amitabh Bachchan, a megastar, is currently confined to his house after testing positive for Covid-19 lately.

He had already been hospitalised to a hospital in July of last year when he and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, both tested positive for the fatal virus.

On social media, the “Brahmastra” actor has been updating his followers on his health.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, a megastar, is currently confined to his house after testing positive for Covid-19 lately. He had already been hospitalised to a hospital in July of last year when he and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, both tested positive for the fatal virus. On social media, the “Brahmastra” actor has been updating his followers on his health.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan updates his blog on his struggles yet again The deadly COVID 19 virus is ones again got to Amitabh Bachchan....

He posted an old image of a magazine cover that he created in Paris on Instagram on Tuesday. Big B continued by describing it as a “wonderful honour and a really humbling experience” in his message.

In his essay, he said, “In isolation due to the 2nd bout of CoViD, what does one do .. one looks back at the pages of the past and discovers this .. it’s at an event for an Indian Festival at the Pompidou Centre, Paris when the famous Harcourt Studio took this picture .. the Studio is very ably represented in the Louvre and this picture also makes it’s presence among many others .. a great honour and a most humbling experience 🙏🏻.” Look at this:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Advertisement

Abhishek added a fire emoji to the comments area after sharing the article. Aahana Kumra, an actress, used red heart emoticons. Even his supporters were spotted showing him affection.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan to get life-size statue in front of his fan’s house Amitabh Bachchan, unquestionably one of the most popular performers in Bollywood, has...

Amitabh Bachchan previously admitted on his blog that he was mopping the floor and cleaning the bathroom by himself.

He will appear in the upcoming film “Brahmastra” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In addition, he has the roles of Deepika Padukone in “The Intern,” Rashmika Mandanna in “Goodbye,” and Prabhas and Deepika in “Project K.”