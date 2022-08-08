KBC has had Amitabh Bachchan as its host since it first debuted.

Shah Rukh Khan temporarily took over in 2008 when Big B dealt with health concerns.

The new season will also feature popular lifelines including Audience Poll, Video-a-Friend, and 50:50.

Amitabh bachchan game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back as fans are super excited to see megastar Amitabh Bachchan back in the hotseat.

The producers have added a new round to the money tree called Naya Padaav, which is the Dhan Amrit of Rs. 75 lakh and rewards the hotseat competitors with better wins.

While progressing through the game and winning other game show levels, competitors can also unlock the “Tilasmi Tijori” by winning a “Maha Dhanrashi” worth INR 7.5 crores. Because they will have the chance to occupy the hot seat every Friday, viewers at home will experience “Play Along” in a direct and immersive way.

The children’s special week, when the young geniuses will once again grace the hotseat with Big B, is also returning with Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The new season will also feature popular lifelines including the Audience Poll, Video-a-Friend, and 50:50.

Iss saal KBC mein hoga kuch naya, jackpot hoga ₹7.5 Crores ka aur judega ₹75 lakh ka ek naya padaav. #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/xqV8xyUXvV — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 9, 2022

The latest advertisement for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 features Amitabh Bachchan declaring that a contestant from the hot seat has won the cash prize of Rs 1 crore. The contestant is then asked by Big B how he would like to advance in the show since the following question is worth Rs 7.5 crore.

The contender recalls his neighbours and well-wishers warning him that if he provides the incorrect response, he will only receive Rs 3.20 Lakh. But after that, Amitabh Bachchan lets him know that the reward money has changed.

But Sr Bachchan came back to the programme once more, and he has remained the host ever since. Celebrities frequently enter the competition as special guests to support humanitarian causes. Aamir Khan, an actor, appeared on the show as a celebrity guest on the inaugural episode.