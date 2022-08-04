Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bachchan recreates Agneepath monologue on request

  • Amitabh Bachchan will host the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14.
  • Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv is a celebration marking the 75th anniversary of independence.
  • The previous penultimate jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan will host Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 from August 7. Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been among the top-rated quiz shows.

Every year, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan serves as the event’s host. It is returning with its 14th season, which is about to premiere, following 13 successful seasons.

Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv, a lavish celebration marking the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, will kick off Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 on a festive note.

Major D. P. Singh, a veteran of the Kargil War, Col. Mitali Madhumita, a recipient of the Sena Medal for valour, and Aamir Khan, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, will all appear on the first episode, which will be hosted by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.

The producers have also added a new padaav at the 15th Question called “Dhan Amrit,” where the participants are guaranteed of winning Rs 75 lakh in prize money, to further amplify the excitement of India’s 75th anniversary of independence within the programme.

The previous penultimate jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore. For viewers participating in PlayAlong every Friday, there is also the immediate satisfaction of getting to sit in the hot seat.

Speaking about the celebration of 75th Independence, Amitabh Bachchan says, “It’s a monumental year for our country as we celebrate our 75th year of Independence. An absolute honour for me to begin this season with celebrations along with eminent personalities from the defense forces, sports, and entertainment industry. I am thrilled to welcome contestants from diverse backgrounds, who are a true reflection of the new age India.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will air from August 7 at 9 PM on Sony.

