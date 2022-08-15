Amitabh Bachchan sings national anthem on Independence Day

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of him with specially-abled kids on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan is perhaps of the greatest whiz in our country. He is one of those stars who never neglect to commend any celebration and wish his fans.

Today as India commends the 75th Independence Day, web-based entertainment is loaded up with wishes, pictures and recordings of individuals praising this day. As a matter of fact, even our Bollywood VIPs have taken to their online entertainment to share a brief look at the Indian Flag at their home.

However, Big B took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him alongside uniquely abled kids.

In the video, we can see Amitabh Bachchan wearing a white coat and dark jeans and is joined by a lot of school kids who also are wearing an all-white clothing. Every one of them stand together before the red post as the public song of devotion plays behind the scenes. Enormous B and the children establish the public song of praise in communication via gestures. Sharing this video, Amitabh Bachchan expressed, “Jai Hind!”

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which additionally stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The film will deliver on September 9, 2022. He is likewise a piece of Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, in which he will assume the part of Bhaskar Prajapati. Aside from Amitabh, the film additionally stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

The veteran entertainer will likewise rejoin with Deepika Padukone for The Intern change and Project K. Aside from that, he additionally wrapped up his go for his impending task Uunchai featuring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The delivery date of the film is as yet anticipated.

