Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘gaalis’ and ‘trolls’ he suffers

Amitabh Bachchan had no prior knowledge of blogging or the online world.

He used to experience trolling for his captions but now gives his posts a lot of thought.

Big B is one of the busiest actors when it comes to employment, even at 79.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan is back with his Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He is his candid best as always and spoke about the backlash he receives on social media.

One of the most active users on social media is Amitabh Bachchan. He enjoys communicating with his followers and occasionally updates them. He even writes blogs where he shares with fans his experiences, ideas, and much more. In comparison to other Bollywood actors, he is the most active and tech-savvy at 79 years old.

Trolls, however, exist on social media. Big B talked about getting gaalis and being criticised on various platforms on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He described his approach to it.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor says Everybody looks at Taimur like a star 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an original adaptation of 'Forrest Gump'. The film...

Amitabh Bachchan admitted during a chat with a competitor that he had no prior knowledge of blogging or the online world. He used to even experience trolling for his captions. But these days, he gives his posts a lot of thought.

He was quoted saying, “I was told about blogging and started writing blogs. I don’t understand these things at all. At times, I get trolled about images or captions. They give gaalis. I didn’t know that people also comment on pictures that you post. They write, ‘Kya samajhta hai apne aap ko’ and many other things that I can’t say. I have to think a lot before posting anything.”

Advertisement

The enigma preceding the abbreviation EF, which he typically writes for his blogs, was also solved by him. It is a shortened version for extended family, he said.

Also Read Khushi Kapoor soaks in the golden hour rays in a white sweater Khushi Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood starlet. The young actress has been...

Big B is one of the busiest actors when it comes to employment, even at the age of 79. In addition to Kaun Banega Crorepati, he has a number of other movies in his resume. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, he has Brahmastra.

He will also appear in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna. It was recently revealed that he also appears in the movie Uunchai.