Amitabh Bachchan to get life-size statue in front of his fan’s house

Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan climbs mountains with co-stars
Uunchai is slated to release in the theatres on November 11th, 2022....
Amitabh Bachchan, unquestionably one of the most popular performers in Bollywood, has a significant fan base that spans the entire country. A statue of him has now been erected in front of his house by an Indian American supporter from New Jersey.
Gopi told PTI, “He is nothing less than a god to me and my wife. The biggest thing that inspires me about him is not only his reel life but also his real life and how he manages himself in public, how he conveys and communicates …everything you know. He is very down-to-earth. He takes care of his fans. He is not like so many other stars. This is why I thought I should have his status outside of my house.”
According to reports, the life-size statue of Bachchan in his “Kaun Banega Crorepati” posture cost roughly Rs 60 lakhs.
