Amitabh Bachchan to get life-size statue in front of his fan’s house

Amitabh Bachchan, unquestionably one of the most popular performers in Bollywood, has a significant fan base that spans the entire country.

A statue of him has now been erected in front of his house by an Indian American supporter from New Jersey.

According to reports, the life-size statue of Bachchan in his “Kaun Banega Crorepati” posture cost roughly Rs 60 lakhs.

The fan added, ‘On Saturday august 27th we have placed @SrBachchan statue at outside in the front of our new home in edison NJ USA . Lots of Mr Bachchan’s fan’s participated on Mr Bachchan’s staue inoguration ceremony (sic).’ along with some images of the statue that had been installed outside his home.

Gopi told PTI, “He is nothing less than a god to me and my wife. The biggest thing that inspires me about him is not only his reel life but also his real life and how he manages himself in public, how he conveys and communicates …everything you know. He is very down-to-earth. He takes care of his fans. He is not like so many other stars. This is why I thought I should have his status outside of my house.”

