Raju Srivastava had a heart attack and was taken to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly left him a voice mail wishing him a swift recovery.

The comedian is reportedly still unconscious, but Big B’s voice message was reportedly played for him.

Amitabh Bachchan sent a voice message to him and wished him a speedy recovery, Raju Srivastava has been hospitalised for the past few days.

Raju Srivastava had a heart attack a few days ago and was subsequently taken to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The comedian, who has been in numerous movies and television programmes, is reportedly in severe condition because his brain is not working properly.

Numerous celebrities have discussed Raju and tweeted about his condition. Amitabh Bachchan, who Raju is known for imitating, reportedly left him a voice mail wishing him a swift recovery.

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan said in his voice message, “It’s enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh.”

The comedian is reportedly still unconscious, but after speaking with the doctor, Big B’s voicemail was reportedly played for him. According to the physicians, listening to the voice of loved ones can reportedly aid in a speedy recovery.

There were numerous health-related rumours spread after the comedian was brought to the hospital.

So, the family had issued a statement that read, “Dear all Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Raju’s nephew, Kushal Srivastava, recently revealed that the comedian’s condition is gradually and steadily improving and that doctors have also informed them that he is exhibiting promising outcomes.

Kushal also attested to Raju’s finger and hand motions. The family’s goal, according to him, is to put an end to the rumours and unfavourable stories about Raju, and the physicians are trying their best.

Kushal said, “He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery.”