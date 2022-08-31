Amna Ilyas draws criticism as her bold pictures goes viral

Amna Ilyas is one of the top models in the business.





Amna Ilyas is a bold, attractive, and talented actor in the showbiz industry. She started out in the fashion industry and eventually rose to supermodel status. She continues to be one of the top models in the business. She transitioned to acting and has been in numerous movies and plays. The Baaji actress consistently astounds with the characters she creates and the depth with which she examines each narrative she chooses.

Amna Ilyas is renowned for her audacity as well. She expresses her ideas without considering the repercussions or even whether she would face trolling or criticism from her followers or audience on social media.

The same way, Amna feels that a woman should be free to wear anything she pleases and that no one has the right to make judgments about it. She shared her photos on social media while sporting an orange, colourful power suit.

Have a look!

On the work front, Amna Ilyas was most recently seen in the movie Chaudhry, which was co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the brand of LAAJ Productions and was helmed by Azeem Sajjad.

