Amna Ilyas posted glimpse from her 'item song'







  • Amna Illyas, a Pakistani actor-supermodel, has a large fan base.
  • Amna Illyas danced to the song “Aatish” from the movie Chaudhry.
  • The Baaji actress believes that the term “item song” has become demeaning.
Amna Illyas, a Pakistani actor-supermodel, has a large fan base that has fallen head over heels for her because of her charismatic personality and stunning good looks.

The Baaji actress, however, got into hot water when she danced to the beat of her brand-new, thrilling song “Aatish.” from the movie Chaudhry.

The supermodel believes that the way the term “item song” is currently used does not accurately reflect the intent behind its creation. Amna told a local news station, “I think society has invented a specific perspective for the word ‘item song,’ which inevitably lends a demeaning and disparaging twist to the final version.

“Performance songs are intended to give a movie more flavor. They’re supposed to introduce the audience to a dancer who can execute flawless moves while serenading them with a catchy song, she continued.

On the work front, Amna Ilyas was most recently seen in the movie Chaudhry, which was co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the brand of LAAJ Productions and was helmed by Azeem Sajjad.

Along with Sana Fakhar and Yasir Hussain, it also features Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi, Nawal Saeed, and Sohail Sameer.

