Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol revisit the temple where they prayed for child

Amrita Rao discusses differences with her husband RJ Anmol
The difficulties Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol had problem conceiving have already been discussed. The pair disclosed that they are going to the Lord Ganesha temple. Where they prayed for a child in 2018 in a new video they posted on their YouTube account. Veer, the couple’s son, was born in 2020.
The pair disclosed that the temple is located in Kadav hamlet in Karjat Taluka in Maharashtra while they were driving on the Mumbai-Pune route. When they eventually arrive at the temple, Anmol announced, “We prayed right here for a baby and today we have Veer. We will begin the pooja soon.” as he stood in front of the statue of Lord Ganesha.
A few years into their relationship, Amrita and Anmol decided to get married in 2016. In a previous video, they claimed to have struggled for four years to get pregnant and to have gone to numerous physicians and temples in search of a child. Veer was born to the couple on November 1st, 2020.
