Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol revisit the temple where they prayed for child

The difficulties Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol had problem conceiving have already been discussed.

The pair disclosed that they are going to the Lord Ganesha temple.

Where they prayed for a child in 2018 in a new video they posted on their YouTube account.

Advertisement

The difficulties Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol had problem conceiving have already been discussed. The pair disclosed that they are going to the Lord Ganesha temple. Where they prayed for a child in 2018 in a new video they posted on their YouTube account. Veer, the couple’s son, was born in 2020.

Also Read Amrita Rao discusses differences with her husband RJ Anmol Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recently launched their YouTube channel. The couple...

Their YouTube account Couple Of Things posted the video with the caption “Veer Ki Mannat Poori Hui (Our hope to have our kid Veer fulfilled)” on it. Anmol adds in the video, “Veer Ki Mannat Poori Hui (Our wish to have our son Veer got fulfilled).” In the video, Anmol says, “We have told you in a previous blog how we struggled to conceive and we were trying to do several things just to make that happen. At that time someone told us that there is a temple in Karjat jahan aap bacche ki mannat mangenge toh poori hogi (Your wish to have a child will get fulfilled there). We went there in 2018 and now our wish has been fulfilled. Let’s go to the Bal Ganesa temple where we prayed for Veer.”

The pair disclosed that the temple is located in Kadav hamlet in Karjat Taluka in Maharashtra while they were driving on the Mumbai-Pune route. When they eventually arrive at the temple, Anmol announced, “We prayed right here for a baby and today we have Veer. We will begin the pooja soon.” as he stood in front of the statue of Lord Ganesha.

Also Read Esha Deol have no regrets on slapping Amrita Rao on the set of Pyare Mohan In the 2006 film 'Pyare Mohan,' Esha Deol and Amrita Rao co-starred...

A few years into their relationship, Amrita and Anmol decided to get married in 2016. In a previous video, they claimed to have struggled for four years to get pregnant and to have gone to numerous physicians and temples in search of a child. Veer was born to the couple on November 1st, 2020.