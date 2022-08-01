An unlikely royal appeared in a Hollywood movie

The Royal Family frequently rubs elbows with well-known actors, actresses, and other figures from the worlds of theatre and television.

It it is quite uncommon for them to become stars themselves.

The public is not accustomed to seeing royals dazzling on the silver screen.

Advertisement

The Royal Family frequently rubs elbows with well-known actors, actresses, and other figures from the worlds of theatre and television, but it is quite uncommon for them to become stars themselves.

The public is not accustomed to seeing royals dazzling on the silver screen, despite the fact that two actresses have already married into the family.

When Princess Beatrice appeared in a recent movie about her resemblance great-great-great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, in 2009, the royal code of conduct was thrown aside.

The mother of Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York, worked as a producer on this film as a result of her intense interest in the illustrious queen.

Even if the princess’s film part was a great surprise to everyone, it wasn’t the first time a member of the family appeared on our screens unexpectedly.

Queen Victoria, then 18 years old, is followed in The Young Victoria, a 2009 film that chronicles her life during the first year of her reign. The political squabbles The Queen experienced as her mother and her comptroller, Sir John Conroy, fought to persuade her to sign a regency order are evident in this.

Advertisement

It demonstrates how she fell in love with her cousin Prince Albert and how numerous political figures and parties attempted to take advantage of the princess’s position and inexperience.

Emily Blunt plays Queen Victoria in the movie, and Rupert Friend plays Prince Albert. Jim Broadbent, Paul Bettany, Mark Strong, Harriet Walter, and Miranda Richardson are some of the other well-known cast members.

Also Read Princess Beatrice becomes first to provoke security battle within Royal Household Prince Andrew's daughter, Princess Beatrice, provoked a private security battle within the...

In the coronation scene at the opening of the movie, Princess Beatrice makes a quick appearance as one of The Queen’s Ladies-in-Waiting. Because of how very like the princess appears to her famous relative, her engagement in the endeavor made a significant stir.

Social media followers frequently point out the similarity. One user commented: “Princess Beatrice of York has Queen Victoria’s appearance. The nose and eyes! Always puzzled at Bea’s enormous eyes.”

Can we just take a moment to appreciate how much Princess Beatrice resembles Queen Victoria, but with blazing red hair instead of platinum blonde? Can’t believe how much princess Beatrice resembles a young Queen Victoria, a last user said.

Advertisement

Princess Beatrice isn’t the only member of the royal family to have appeared in a major motion picture; Prince William and Prince Harry also made brief cameos in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The two princes are reported to have dressed up as Stormtroopers for the brief segment, along with actors like Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow, even though it is believed that their scene was ultimately deleted from the finished movie.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s assumed that the scene was deleted since performers playing the legendary role are normally asked to stand at 5 feet 11 inches so that they appear uniform on film. The royal brothers faced a hurdle because Prince William is 6 feet 2 and Harry is a similar height at 6 feet 1 inches.