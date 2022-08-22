Ananya has made it in Hollywood despite her young age.



The actress is now promoting her most awaited film, Liger, alongside South wonder Vijay Deverakonda .

The Khaali Peeli actress promoted the film on Instagram. Ananya shared photographs and remarked, “3 days till Dilwallon ki Dilli!! #Liger25thAugust.” She wears a denim jacket with shoulder pads, notched lapels, and frayed hems. This was worn over a blue-striped, ribbed crop top. This jacket went great with torn, wide-legged jeans. Her casual style included sneakers and jewellery. Ananya wore soft-glam makeup and soft-waved hair. As the camera snapped, she made different stances.

Before Liger’s August 25 release, the developers have announced a sequel. In an exclusive interview the Dear Comrade actor claimed a Liger sequel is possible but would take time.

Vijay Deverakonda will portray a Kickboxer with a speech impairment. Liger stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy. Mike Tyson is in Liger. Dharma Productions is producing the film alongside Puri Connects. The film opens August 25.

She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav from The White Tiger. Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh’s film is a coming-of-age narrative about three digital-age buddies. Ananya will feature in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2.

