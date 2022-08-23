Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have different views on ‘Arjun Reddy’

Ananya Panday alleges that she and Vijay Deverakonda have opposing views on the film Arjun Reddy.

Ananya claimed that she did not enjoy the film and that she found Vijay’s portrayal to be chivalrous.

The duo are currently promoting their upcoming film Liger.

Ananya Panday alleges that she and her co-star in the next film Liger, Vijay Deverakonda, have opposing views on the controversial film Arjun Reddy.

Ananya, according to Hindustan Times, claimed that she did not enjoy the film and that she found Vijay’s portrayal to be chivalrous, despite not judging him for it.

Ananya mentioned Vijay’s earlier film Arjun Reddy during a promotional event for Liger “I don’t judge Vijay for Arjun Reddy. We are actors and we don’t portray who we really are on screen. Our values and our viewpoints of the world don’t have to entirely match the characters we play on screen. Since the time I met him, he has been extremely chivalrous towards me so I didn’t really have that connection.”

She then described Vijay’s perspective on her rejection of the role, “In terms of the opinion that I had on the film, he has been very accepting of that. He is just that kind of a person, who likes to have debate and conversation going. I never felt that conflict in anyway.”

Ananya and Vijay are presently promoting their forthcoming action flick, Liger, which will mark Vijay’s Bollywood debut. The film is planned to debut in theatres on August 25.

