Ananya Panday claims she inquired whether she was boycotted or fine on cancel culture.

Since announcing Liger, Ananya Panday has been in the spotlight.

She’s one of the best actors of her time and has made her mark.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke about it.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday has been in the spotlight. The actress is on a promotional tour with Vijay Deverakonda. She’s one of the best actors of her time and has made her mark. Bollywood’s cancel culture has taken off. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke about it. Gehraiyaan’s star commented.

Cancel culture: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday says that culture is a cycle. She stated someone is boycotted or cancelled every day. We’re disoriented. Ananya said, “I inquired whether I was boycotted or fine. I learn daily. I understand. Filter stuff. Know what’s important. I don’t care.”

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are touring to promote Liger. Ananya Panday will portray Vijay Deverakonda’s love interest in Liger. Mike Tyson will also appear in a special role with Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu. Vishnu Sarma handles cinematography, while Thai stuntman Kecha directs. The film will be in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Liger will be released on August 25, 2022.

Panday’s work

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Advertisement