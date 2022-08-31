Ananya Panday enjoying beauty of Vishram Ghat in Mathura

Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

She shared a glimpse of her boat ride as she enjoys the scenic views of Vishram Ghat.

Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have also joined the cast of the sequel.

Ananya Panday is perhaps of the most well known name in the ongoing age of new entertainers of Bollywood. Regardless of being a couple of movies old, the Pati Patni Au Woh entertainer has effectively made her space in the enormous and breathtaking universe of showbiz.

Ananya likes to keep a seriously dynamic presence on her web-based entertainment space, where she frequently gets her fans and supporters looks at her own and proficient resides occasionally.

Ananya, who is as of now going for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana leading the pack took to her Instagram story and shared a brief look at her boat ride as she partakes in the beautiful perspectives on Vishram Ghat in Mathura.

The Student Of The Year 2 entertainer should be visible making some delighted memories in the waterway. Sharing the image, she added geo-labeled the area as Vishram Ghat. Beauty queen 2 imprints Ananya and Ayushmann’s most memorable on-screen joint effort.

As of late, Ananya and Ayushmann likewise dropped a tomfoolery reel and observed India’s success against Pakistan in Aisa Cup 2022.

In the mean time, it was only uncovered that Ananya has packed away the continuation. A source near creation told us, “The makers were in talks with Ananya Panday for Dream Girl 2. And as per our sources, makers of the film have zeroed down Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.”

Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have likewise joined the cast of Dream Girl 2. The movie is coordinated by Raaj Shaandilyaa and delivered by Ekta Kapoor.

In the initial segment, Ayushmann played a cross-orientation entertainer whose female voice pantomime conceives the consideration of others.

It likewise featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in the number one spot and the film was a gigantic hit. It was one of the greatest earning Hindi movies of 2019.

Aside from this, Ananya will highlight next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

