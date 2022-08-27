Advertisement
Ananya Panday explains potential girlfriends should have these talents



Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and was Ananya Panday’s first movie to be shown all over India, came out on August 25. Before this action movie came out, we saw how friendly they were with each other off-screen on Koffee With Karan 7. In an interesting twist, we saw her off-screen relationship with Tiger Shroff on the same couch in Season 6, when she made her debut with him in 2019’s Student of the Year 2. Now, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress talked about some interesting facts about her co-stars who have become her friends, like Vijay, Kartik Aaryan, and Tiger. She also talked about what kind of skills the women who want to date these stars should have.

When Bollywood Hungama asked Ananya Panday what advice she would give to a girl who wants to date Tiger Shroff, she said, “Do cartwheels.” She said, “I would tell them to learn how to do a cartwheel together because I think it would be fun.” When asked about Kartik Aaryan, the actress raved about his sense of humour and funny Instagram captions. “Get ready to laugh a lot,” she replied. When asked about her co-star in the movie Liger, Vijay Deverakonda, she gave a very emotional answer. She said, “Tell the truth.” Along with that, she added a joke between friends: “She should be 26.”

In an interesting turn of events, during her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, the actress was said to have confirmed some rumours about the relationships of her co-stars. When asked what she thought about Tiger Shroff’s love life, she said, “I think he knows his “Disha” well,” referring to the fact that he is dating Disha Patani. When asked the same thing about Vijay Deverakonda, she said, “He is in a hurry… hurry to meet Mika Singh.” She was talking about the rumours that he was dating Rashmika Mandanna.

