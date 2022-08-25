Advertisement
Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls

Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls

Articles
Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls
  • Ananya Panday is currently promoting Liger, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda.
  • Admits that she does feel annoyed when she is the target of online trolling.
  • Says that she wants people to respect her as an actor.
Ananya Panday has recently been busy promoting Liger, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya admitted that she does feel annoyed when she is the target of online trolling and that she wants people to respect her as an actor.

In an interview, Ananya said, “I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I’m not bothered. And that’s normal, that’s a human reaction that you would have. I’ve just realized that there’s nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that my work speaks for itself. People should also realize that they’re only seeing a facet of my personality when they see me in interviews, or in public, there’s a lot more to a person than just a five-minute conversation that they see sometimes. But it’s okay. I’m in no rush. I just want to prove myself and I want people to like me as an actor.”

Ananya is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Liger, which will star Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

