Ananya Panday gives a perfect brunch look in this floral ensemble

Ananya Panday’s fashion choices for the advertising of the Liger movie have lit up the internet. A lovely outfit with floral print. Not that we haven’t sounded way too apparent, but this inspiration has inspired a lot of envy.

This print is regarded as a standard in the same way that a dress is. It’s very difficult to not eat at least one or more of it because most of us love it to an indescribable extent. Here’s a cute catch as brunch proves to make up our pleasant moments.

Meagan Concession is a well-known celebrity fashion stylist, who chose the Carina midi dress from House of CB for the Student Of The Year 2 actress. To advertise her soon-to-be-released movie in Bengaluru, she depicted her day as being as pleasant as the local climate.

This outfit had three-tone designs, two noodle straps, and a gathered bust that was exquisitely held in place by a drawstring tie-up accent, plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit, which is both expertly made and placed here to display its attitude on owning the attention.

Accessories like rings and little hoop earrings from Inaya helped Ananya complete her sophisticated appearance. Wind-swept hair, a matte foundation, and pink lipstick with a hint of shine are all incredibly beautiful.

