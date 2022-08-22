Ananya Panday gives acting advice to Shanaya and Suhana

Bhavana Pandey reveals Ananya gives acting advice to Shanaya and Suhana.

Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are best childhood friends.

Suhana and Shayana will debut in Bedhadak.

Ananya Panday has successfully made her Bollywood debut and is eagerly anticipating the debuts of her closest friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Since they were young children, the three have been each other’s best friends and have always supported one another. Daughters of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor will debut with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak, while Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies will mark the acting debut of Sanjay Kapoor and Gauri Khan’s daughter.

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast, have now sat down for an exclusive interview with media. They discussed a variety of topics, including their friendship and strategy for Season 2. Maheep and Bhavana also discussed whether Ananya gives Shanaya and Suhana acting advice. Invoking Bhavana “On their own, they are in a wonderful relationship. Naturally, Ananya still has a lot to learn, but she is sharing everything she has learned so far with Shanaya and Suhana in addition to all the other things she has experienced. She also needs to do a lot of learning. They will continue to learn because the process is never-ending.”

And Maheep continued: “Ananya does offer advice. She does, she gives her, and it’s amazing. I sit at the dining room table and listen to them.” Bhavana later disclosed that Ananya, Shanaya, and Suhana respect one another’s viewpoints. “Even if Shanaya and Suhana have probably not yet begun, they still convey a lot of knowledge to Ananya because they are watching. They are monitoring you from a different location, and she gains a lot of knowledge from them as well “Pandey stated.

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will begin on September 2.

