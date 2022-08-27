Ananya Panday: Hollywood speech in “Liger” is mocked by trollers

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s film ‘Liger’ opened to poor reviews from fans.

Trolls took to social media to poke fun at their dialogues in the movie.

One such scene had Ananya’s character saying she was heading to Hollywood.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have been forced to bear virtual entertainment savages since their film ‘Liger’ opened in performance centers on Friday.

The film opened to unfortunate audits from fans and pundits the same, and had savages taking to online entertainment to make fun of the entertainers and their exchanges in the film.

One such scene had Ananya’s personality saying she was going to Hollywood to seek after her acting profession.

The scene acquired a wide range of responses from savages on Twitter. “Like Seriously. Pehle Bollywood Main Dhang Se Acting Karlo Behen,” composed Twitter client.

One more said, “I am still laughing.. Kya Matlab, Hollywood actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson etc will have to compete with Ananya Panday now…”

One more inquired, “What made writer’s of this film to write such dialogue…”

Ananya in Liger : i’m going to hollywood to pursue my career in acting.

Advertisement @god — tAArun (@Taruneswar9) August 25, 2022

When Ananya Pandey Said " I'm going to Hollywood to pursue my career in acting " Everyone's reaction :#AnanyaPandey #Liger #ligermoviereview #VijayDevarakonda pic.twitter.com/pdfKMXdnZU — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) August 26, 2022

At the point when numerous via virtual entertainment have been violently savaging the entertainer, some turned out with all due respect saying, “People are mocking #AnanyaPandey obviously she acted horribly…but the fact that Ananya charged only 3cr while #VijayDevarakonda charged 35 cr for his horrible acting…”

“Yes the movie is bad. Yes the direction is bad. Yes the acting of everyone in the cast is bad. Then wtf Vijaydeverakonda is getting sympathy after all his arrogance, and puri, Ananya and Karan are getting trashed? How come Vijay gets an easy pass?” one more addressed.

People are mocking #AnanyaPandey obviously she acted horribly…but the fact that ananya charged only 3cr while #VijayDevarakonda charged 35 cr for his horribly acting 🤡 #Liger #WaatLagaDenge — Sidkiara💜 (@kiara_aditi) August 26, 2022

Yes the movie is bad.Yes the direction is bad.Yes the acting of everyone in the cast is bad.Then wtf Vijaydeverakonda is getting sympathy after all his arrogance,and puri,ananya and karan are getting trashed?How come vijay gets an easy pass?#Liger #VijayDevarakonda #AnanyaPandey pic.twitter.com/eupgJR5bQ8 — Dipti Parul (@DiptiParul) August 26, 2022

In a past meeting with, Ananya focused on her fantasies to seek after a lifelong in Hollywood later on.

Ananya said,

“I would be really happy if I get to audition for something. There are so many interesting opportunities to work all over the world. With OTT, the world has become a much smaller place. You have access to so many different kinds of cinema in so many languages. So, why not?”

