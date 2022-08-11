Ananya Panday looks alluring in minidress in monochrome photos

Ananya Panday is one of Bollywood’s most well-known actors. She has successfully carved out a place for herself in the huge and glamorous world of show business despite having only a few films to her name.

The young actress made her acting debut in the 2019 movie Student of the Year 2, and since then, she has been in the spotlight almost nonstop. Ananya not only shows off her talent in films, but she also keeps her fans and followers entertained on social media.

Ananya posted some new pictures on Instagram. She was wearing a stunning black minidress with a front slit and noodle straps when the black and white images were taken.

Also Read Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday advertise Liger in Mumbai. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promote Liger. The pair has been touring...

Sharing these pics, Ananya captioned the post, “(black heart emoji) 15 days to go for #Liger (white heart emoji).”

Advertisement

Check out here!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Advertisement

She gave her hair a chic half-bun style. She also used precise eyeliner to emphasize her makeup and give her appearance much more oomph.