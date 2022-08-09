Ananya Panday has been a notable actress of her time.

Ananya spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the praise she received for her mature take on Arjun Reddy on Koffee With Karan 7. Ananya: “I was being honest, I guess. I believe it’s crucial for me to share my views and speak out as I become older. It started there. This was my honest response at the time.” Vijay Deverakonda said earlier in the interview that he never takes sides and sees both sides.

Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, will next be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie opens August 25. After that, she’ll appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.