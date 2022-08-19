Ananya Panday provides list of directors she wants to work with

Ananya Panday presented her wish list of all the directors she wishes to collaborate with during the chat.

On August 25, 2022, Liger is set for theatrical release.

In addition to Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday will star in the highly anticipated sports drama film Liger, which will be released soon. Puri Connects and Dharma Productions jointly produced the movie. American boxer Mike Tyson makes his acting debut in Indian cinema with a lengthy appearance. Ananya plays his love interest in the movie, Vijay plays an MMA fighter named Liger, and Ramya Krishnan plays Vijay’s fierce mother in a formidable avatar.

Now, prior of the release of Liger, Anaya, Vijay, and Ramya recently had a private discussion with media. Ananya Panday presented her wish list of all the directors she wishes to collaborate with during the chat. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress then responded: “There are so many people, but SS Rajamouli sir is someone I truly want to work with. I want to work with Zoya (Akhtar), Karan (Johar), Ayan (Mukerji), and even he’s doing Brahmastra. I’m really looking forward to seeing that since I’m expecting it will also be a community-wide and massively attended event. Ramya has stated that she would like to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It will be Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi film debut and Ananya Panday's Telugu film debut. It will be made available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Additionally, the movie also has key performances by Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu.

In addition, Ananya will appear in the next Arjun Varain Singh film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the other side, Ramya will appear in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie, Jailer.

