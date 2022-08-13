Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ananya Panday recalls DDLJ pose in Green fields

Ananya Panday recalls DDLJ pose in Green fields

Articles
Advertisement
Ananya Panday recalls DDLJ pose in Green fields

Ananya Panday recalls DDLJ pose in Green fields

Advertisement
  • Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood.
  • She made her debut in Student of the Year 2.
  • Ananya will be next seen in Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.
  • Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.
    • Advertisement

Ananya Panday is perhaps of the most famous entertainer of Bollywood. Albeit a couple of movies old, Ananya has effectively made her space in the enormous and impressive universe of showbiz.

She made her presentation in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 and from that point forward, the youthful entertainer has been continually at the center of attention.

Aside from displaying her expected in films, Ananya additionally keeps her fans and supporters connected with and engaged via web-based entertainment.

Discussing which, she took to her Instagram space and shared a large number of new photographs. Ananya experienced her DDLJ second as she presented in the green field in Chandigarh as she went the city to advance her impending film Liger co-featuring Vijay Deverakonda.

While sharing the post, she stated, “pyaar hota hai deewana sanam #DDLJmoment”. When she posted the photographs, her fans dropped sweet remarks. They likewise dropped red heart emojis in the remark area.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Discussing Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play a MMA craftsman with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his old flame. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will likewise paper key jobs in the film, alongside Mike Tyson in a unique job. Liger is a dish India film and will hit performance centers on August 25.

Advertisement

Aside from Liger, Ananya will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Also Read

Varun Dhawan with wife early morning appearance at Airport
Varun Dhawan with wife early morning appearance at Airport

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story