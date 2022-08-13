Ananya Panday recalls DDLJ pose in Green fields

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood.

She made her debut in Student of the Year 2.

Ananya will be next seen in Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

Ananya Panday is perhaps of the most famous entertainer of Bollywood. Albeit a couple of movies old, Ananya has effectively made her space in the enormous and impressive universe of showbiz.

She made her presentation in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 and from that point forward, the youthful entertainer has been continually at the center of attention.

Aside from displaying her expected in films, Ananya additionally keeps her fans and supporters connected with and engaged via web-based entertainment.

Discussing which, she took to her Instagram space and shared a large number of new photographs. Ananya experienced her DDLJ second as she presented in the green field in Chandigarh as she went the city to advance her impending film Liger co-featuring Vijay Deverakonda.

While sharing the post, she stated, “pyaar hota hai deewana sanam #DDLJmoment”. When she posted the photographs, her fans dropped sweet remarks. They likewise dropped red heart emojis in the remark area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Discussing Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play a MMA craftsman with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his old flame. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will likewise paper key jobs in the film, alongside Mike Tyson in a unique job. Liger is a dish India film and will hit performance centers on August 25.

Aside from Liger, Ananya will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

