Ananya Panday shares pic: Her vanity van will make you jealous

She will be next seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Zoya Akhtar’s Ko Gaye Hum Kahaan.

Ananya Panday is quite possibly of the most famous actress in media outlets. She appeared with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 and from that point forward, there is no thinking back for her.

She partakes in an enormous fan following via online entertainment and her friends and family hang tight for her photographs to go out in the public space.

Discussing which, only a couple of hours prior, Ananya Panday shared a photograph via virtual entertainment and it is too gorgeous to even consider depicting.

Taking to the accounts part of Instagram, the Liger entertainer shared the ‘vanity van perspectives’ and it was simply excessively lovely.

The horizon looked astonishing and can’t be articulated. While sharing the snap, she expressed, “Vanity van sees”. Prior, Ananya took to her Instagram space once more and shared a composition of her photographs, as she advanced her forthcoming film Liger. The Gehraiyaan entertainer looked fabulous as she wore a really flower green edited top with light blue denim pants.

On the work front, Ananya was most recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan where she highlighted close by Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She will be next found in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

Made in different dialects including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, this Pan India film will deliver in venues overall on 25th August this year.

Aside from Liger, Ananya is additionally dealing with Zoya Akhtar’s Ko Gaye Hum Kahaan in which she will be seen close by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

