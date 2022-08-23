The actor’s pan-Indian film Liger stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday.

Mixed-martial arts drama picture premieres on August 25, and hype is great.

Today in Lucknow, Vijay and Ananya promoted Liger.

Advertisement

The actor’s pan-Indian film Liger stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday. Mixed-martial arts drama picture premieres on August 25, and hype is great. Today in Lucknow, Vijay and Ananya promoted Liger.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are promoting Liger. The pair marketed their movie in Lucknow today. Ananya Panday’s crimson salvar kameez was gorgeous. Vijay Deverakonda wore a grey co-ord outfit. Ananya Panday twirled at Rumi Darwaza. She posted an Instagram photo of herself at Rumi Darwaza. Her caption stated, “Muskuraiye aap Lucknow mein hai. #Liger out day after!!!! The Liger crew has been actively advertising their film, from the trailer premiere event with Ranveer Singh and Prabhas to promoting the film throughout India.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kushi starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu premieres on 23 December 2022. Liger will also direct Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde will star. After Liger, Ananya Panday will appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress will also appear in three additional projects later this year and early next year. Queen 2 features Ramya Krishnan. She’s also in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Jailer, alongside Nelson Dilipkumar and Sun Pictures.

Also Read Ananya Panday gives a perfect brunch look in this floral ensemble Ananya Panday's outfit for Liger movie advertising lit up the internet. A...