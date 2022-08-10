Ananya Panday’s take on social media trolling

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses of her age, and she has been in the limelight since since her Bollywood debut.

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses of her age, and she has been in the limelight since since her Bollywood debut. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the film Student Of The Year 2.

She then acted in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is quite active on social media and makes it a priority to keep her followers and admirers informed of her personal and professional activities.

Ananya discussed humour and online trolls. Sayings: “Daily. I don’t take it regularly. I’m mad. Skeptical. Humor matters. My witty dad taught me to love bantering.” Ananya Panday was praised for resuming her own pace in the film industry.

On the job front, Ananya, who was most recently seen in Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, will next be featured opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagganadh’s much-anticipated pan-Indian film Tiger. The film is scheduled to debut on August 25 of this year.

After that, she will appear in the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav for Excel Entertainment.

