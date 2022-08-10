Ananya Pandey is here to steal hearts in a trendy neon co-ord outfit worth Rs. 70K for Liger promotions

People like to wear dresses that are easy to move in and dresses that are long and flowy. Co-ord sets are another option for stylish and comfortable clothing. Bollywood stars have helped spread the co-ord trend by wearing them everywhere, from workouts to events to promote their movies. Co-ord sets have become the next big thing. They look stylish and can be worn with a lot of different things. The most recent co-ord set by Ananya Panday is so chic and stylish that it should be saved.

At each event to promote her pan-Indian film Liger, in which she stars with Vijay Deverakonda, the rising star of the South, Ananya Panday steps up her fashion game. Many fashionistas have worn co-ord outfits this season, but Ananya took it one step further and made a look that we all want. Ananya Panday picked out a neon co-ord outfit from the racks at Elleme. Ananya’s outfit is put together with a lime-colored knit crop top that fits well and has a stylish white collar detail. She wore her crop top with a knitted miniskirt in the same lime colour. The skirt has a ribbed edge, a fitted waist, and a length to the thigh. The cost of her outfit is Rs. 70,7800.

The actor kept her look as casual as possible by letting her hair curl naturally and not wearing any accessories. Ananya Panday sticks to her favourite makeup: glossy lips, a soft glow, and a smile, which is her best feature. With the matching lime heels, a simple outfit got a sophisticated, girly touch.

The last time we saw Ananya at work was in the Shakun Batra movie Gehraiyaan. She was on screen with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Her movie, Liger, is coming out on August 25. Puri Jagannadh’s Liger is a pan-India film starring also Vijay Deverakonda. She has also worked with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.