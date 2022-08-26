Advertisement
Anasuya Bharadwaj takes dig at Vijay Deverakonda

Anasuya Bharadwaj takes dig at Vijay Deverakonda

Articles
Anasuya Bharadwaj takes dig at Vijay Deverakonda

Anasuya Bharadwaj takes dig at Vijay Deverakonda

  • Anasuya Bharadwaj has recalled a controversy Vijay Deverakonda created by using a cuss word.
  • She has revived the feud by criticising him as his most recent film, Liger, receives unfavourable reviews.

Anasuya Bharadwaj has hit the headlines yet again. The actress has recalled a controversy Vijay Deverakonda created by using a cuss word during the promotions of Arjun Reddy. 

After five years, Anasuya has revived the feud by criticising Vijay Deverakonda as his most recent film, Liger, receives unfavourable reviews.

Anasuya tweeted in Telugu which translates to “Karma is a boomerang and it does come back even if late. Mother’s pain will not go away. Karma.. Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!!.” She also added the hashtags “#NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored.”

Anasuya’s tweet has upset several fans, who have been re-tweeting and commenting on the tweet. She is being trolled by Vijay Deverakonda’s fans on Twitter. Replying to trolls, Anasuya wrote, “Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling“Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning..”

For those who were unaware, Arjun Reddy and Liger both came out on the same day in 2017. The movie, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was about an alcoholic physician named Arjun Reddy Deshmukh (Deverakonda), who embarks on a path toward self-destruction after his girlfriend Preethi Shetty (Shalin Pandey) weds someone else.

