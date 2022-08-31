Angad Bedi is a well-known star in Bollywood, which is known as the “Hollywood of India.”

He is married to Neha Dhupia, who is an actress.

In the photo, all three people were smiling.

Angad Bedi is a well-known star in Bollywood, which is known as the “Hollywood of India.” He is married to Neha Dhupia, who is an actress. They got married on May 10, 2018, and now have two children, Mehr and Guriq. Angad has been in many movies, such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Pink, Dear Zindagi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and others. He has a lot of fans on social media, and every once in a while, he gives them a look at his personal and professional life on Instagram.

Speaking of this, Angad shared a photo with former cricket players Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan just a few hours ago. In the photo, all three people were smiling. Angad posted the photo in the Instagram stories section. " Enough swag in one frame," he wrote when he shared the post

Enough swag in one frame,” he wrote when he shared the post.

R Balki’s Lust Stories 2 stars Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur. After Ghoomer, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Saiyami Kher, Angad and Balki are reuniting.

“Angad and Mrunal will act opposite each other, and the screenplay is decided,” a source claimed. R Balki and Angad work effectively together after Ghoomer. Mumbai shooting begins on August 7. R. Balki has begun pre-production and intends to complete by mid-August. Ghoomer has been shot.

