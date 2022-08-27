Angad Bedi wishes “juicy Lucy” to Neha Dhupia on her birthday

Neha Dhupia’s birthday is today and social media is buzzing with wishes for her.

Her hubby Angad Bedi shared a beautiful picture of the two.

It was photobombed by Abhishek Bachchan, Maniesh Paul and others.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the cutest Bollywood couples. The couple who are pleased guardians of two children never neglects to get every one of their fans spouting on their charming pictures.

Today is the entertainer’s birthday and web-based entertainment is humming with wants for her.

In any case, one of the most unique birthday wish came from her hubby Angad Bedi who shared a delightful image of the two which was photobombed by Abhishek Bachchan, Maniesh Paul and others.

In the image that Angad Bedi shares, we can see both Neha Dhupia and him looking flawless together.

It is a monochrome picture wherein Neha appears to have worn a dark dress and Angad is wearing a white shirt.

He embraces his better half from behind and the two of them have brilliant grins on their countenances. The most awesome aspect of this image is the foundation.

We can see Abhishek Bachchan, Maniesh Paul and others moving behind the scenes. Sharing this image Angad stated, “Happy birthday my Juicy luicy..Time to put some loose in that luicy. Come back soon we need to spend your money !!! I love you @nehadhupia.”

Neha Dhupia likewise remarked and expressed, “Thank you my love @angadbedi also I must say this image has some epic photobombs.”

As of late, it was solely announced that Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur will highlight in chief R Balki’s section of the treasury film Lust Stories 2.

This is Angad and Balki’s subsequent coordinated effort post Ghoomer, which likewise includes Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was as of late found in A Thursday highlighting Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. The star cast of the film was exceptionally valued for their exhibition.

For the unversed, A Thursday is the tale of playschool educator Naina (Yami Gautam) who takes upwards of 16 children prisoner and requests Rs 50 crore and a gathering with the Prime Minister (Dimple Kapadia).

