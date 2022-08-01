Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zahara’s college admission.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt has reached a significant career milestone.

Proud mother updated her fans on Instagram by announcing that Zahara will be entering Spelman College this autumn.

The 17-year-old Zahara, who Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt share, will attend Spelman College.

The Eternals singer posted a photo of Zahara celebrating the beginning of her academic career at the renowned HBCU with some of her classmates. Some of whom were wearing Spelman College shirts.

Jolie stated in the caption, “Zahara with her sisters from Spelman! Thank you to everyone who is a new student this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

The third child of Jolie and Pitt, Zahara frequently made glossy appearances with her mother at film premieres. In addition to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, the former couple also has three more children.

