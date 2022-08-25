Angelina Jolie dresses in Lara Croft-inspired tank top amid fight with Brad Pitt

The Hollywood star wears a Lara Croft-inspired outfit.

She had a stylish huge black quilted Yves Saint Laurent tote bag with gold hardware slung over her shoulder.

She was the one who sued the FBI.

Angelina Jolie flaunted her flat stomach in a Lara Croft-inspired tank top when she went out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, amid her ongoing divorce fight with Brad Pitt.

The 47-year-old Hollywood actress flaunted her stunning curves in a cropped black tank top. Oscar-winning actress looked stunning in her low-rise, big black slacks and chunky black sandals.

In the midst of her legal battle with Pitt, she recalled her legendary persona from the hit action-adventure Tomb Raider flicks.

To accentuate her ensemble, she wore a pair of fashionable, large sunglasses, a delicate gold necklace, and matching earrings.

Jolie’s side-parted, shoulder-length, dark-brown hair was cascading over her shoulders, making her look dazzling.

Angelina Jolie’s appearance comes days after it was revealed that she was the ‘Jane Doe’ who sued the FBI after an investigation against her ex-husband Brad Pitt was closed, alleging that he spilt beer on her, wounded her, and fought with their son Maddox in 2016.

