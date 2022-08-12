Angelina Jolie drops daughter Zahara off at Spelman college

Angelina Jolie’s custody plan for Brad Pitt revealed
Angelina Jolie is celebrating the career achievement of her and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt.
Thursday, the 47-year-old Eternals actress dropped off her 17-year-old daughter at Spelman College, and the emotional moment left fans in awe.
Darryl Holloman, vice president of student affairs at the university, posted images of Jolie on Instagram wearing an all-black ensemble for move-in day.
In a video clip, posted by Holloman, the Maleficent star was seen chatting with the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, and expressing her emotions, “I’m gonna start crying.”
She then quickly adds that she hasn’t done it yet. “Hopefully, I can hold it together,” she added. Beaming with joy, Jolie revealed, “I’m so excited” to be a Spelman mom.
Meanwhile, Zahara’s dad was not present to celebrate the moment. Earlier this month, the Bullet Train actor expressed pride for his daughter, saying, “I’m so proud of her.”
“She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college,” Pitt told the media outlet.
