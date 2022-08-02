The actress shared a video of her dancing at the send-off bash for her daughter.

A TikTok video of Angelina’s dance has gone viral after it was posted by Spelman and Morehouse.

Angelina Jolie tried to pull off an electric slide dance move during the college send-off bash for daughter Zahara at Spelman College.

Zahara Jolie-enrollment Pitt’s at Spelman College was recently revealed by Angelina Jolie, who also shared a heartwarming Instagram image to mark the occasion.

A TikTok video of Angelina Jolie’s dance that Morehouse and Spelman College posted has gone viral with the announcement that Zahara will shortly begin college.

The Eternals actress was spotted with her daughter at the SpelHouse SendOff ceremony hosted in Los Angeles, where families of the children who would be going college shortly were invited to a special celebration organised by the alumni for the freshman.

Sharing a video that showcased Jolie having a good time, the Morehouse College Instagram handle wrote, “We love to see it! Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, incoming Spelmanite freshman, dances with Morehouse and Spelman alumni at the Los Angeles send-off for incoming freshman students.”

A day after the actress sent a message wishing her daughter luck as she approaches the start of college, a cute video of Angelina attempting an electric slide was shared by the actress herself. In an Instagram post, Jolie referred to having a family member at Spelman as a “honour.”

Jolie, who also has children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, including Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, is renowned for spending time with her children. She has been photographed taking them out to dinner and shopping outings.

Pitt’s connection with his children was recently discussed by a source close to him, who insisted that the actor gets along well with them and frequently has dinners with the younger ones.