Anil Kapoor shares BTS pictures with Aishwarya Rai from ‘Taal’

Taal completed 23 years since its release on Saturday.

Anil Kapoor thanked the stars for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the movie.

He also revealed that Taal helped him land Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna starrer Taal completed 23 years since its release.

Anil Kapoor thanked the stars on Saturday for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna movie Taal 23 years ago.

Anil took viewers on a trip down memory lane with behind-the-scenes images from the film’s sets and stories about it on its 23rd anniversary.

Not only that, but Kapoor also disclosed how Taal helped him land Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Anil posted images from Taal’s set with Aishwarya, Akshaye, and Subhash Ghai on his social media accounts on Saturday as the film celebrated its 23rd anniversary. He also revealed that Govinda had first been offered the part of Vikrant Kapoor in the movie, but he had turned it down.

As Anil said that it helped him land the role in Danny Boyle’s film Slumdog Millionaire, he praised fate for bringing Taal his way. Kapoor claimed that the director of Slumdog Millionaire approached him after seeing his performance in Taal.

Sharing a note, Anil wrote, “23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me. It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it made him offer me, Slumdog Millionaire, I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman @subhashghai1 saab and for 4 hugely successful milestone films with him!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Recall that Anil Kapoor appeared alongside Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto in Slumdog Millionaire. He was portrayed in the movie as the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” host. In February 2009, the movie won the Best Picture Oscar, among other Academy Awards.

Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani most recently appeared in JugJugg Jeeyo, which received positive reviews. He will now appear in the movie Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Sandeep Vanga is directing the movie, which will be released the following year.