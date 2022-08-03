Animal: Rashmika Mandanna shares Rabir’s pic from set

Ranbir Kapoor has been shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

Recently a picture of Ranbir and Anil Kapoor had gone viral.

He will be next seen in Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Everyone’s attention is on Ranbir Kapoor once more as he is totally prepared for his next film.

The actor has been going for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Two or three BTS pictures and recordings from the arrangements of Animal have been drifting on the web since the shooting started and presently the entertainer has shared one more picture from the sets highlighting the grinning chief and Ranbir’s hand.

In the image, we can see the chief Sandeep Reddy Vanga presenting with a charming grin. He is wearing a blue kurta on blue denim and displays his French facial hair. You can likewise see a hand making a heart signal from the fingers.

This hand is of non-other than Ranbir Kapoor himself. Rashmika has in a real sense drawn a bolt and composed ‘RK’ next to this hand for fans to realize that it is the Barfi entertainer’s hands.

This image appears to have been tapped on the arrangements of Animal and sharing this image, Rashmika composed, ‘@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK both say Hi.’

Creature brags of a gathering cast, likewise comprising of Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, aside from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandann, Recently an image of Ranbir and Anil taking shots at the Pataudi Palace had turned into a web sensation.

Ranbir Kapoor was most recently seen in Shamshera close by Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, co-featuring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, on eleventh September. From that point forward, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled rom-com show close by Shraddha Kapoor, which discharges on Holi 2023.

Rashmika has a few major deliveries coming up, similar to Mission Majnu where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In Goodbye, the entertainer will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She additionally has Pushpa 2.

