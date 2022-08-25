Anmol Baloch faces backlash for wearing short dress

Anmol Baloch is a recent entry into the field, but she has made waves with each project she has worked on. People waited every day for her most recent drama, Aik Sitam Aur Sahi, to premiere.

Many people praised Anmol’s acting in the drama, while many more were captivated by her stunning attractiveness. Anmol has a sense of style, and she consistently pulls off her sense of style rather well.

She has been displaying her sense of style in both her drama roles and on Instagram. She can carry anything off flawlessly.

Also Read

While she was out and about, Anmol shared some photos of herself. She was decked out in a white summer dress, flashy pink heels, and striking jewellery.

Advertisement

Her makeup was glossy and fresh, and her hair was pulled back in a high ponytail. This is how she appeared:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Anmol Baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

Advertisement

She was caught wearing a shot-length dress after internet users voiced their displeasure with her fashion choice. Despite the fact that her dressing style is inappropriate for them, people still claim she is lovely.

Advertisement