Edition: English
Edition: English

Anmol Baloch gets critisized for her bold dressing choice 

  • Anmol Baloch is a recent entry into the Bollywood industry.
  • Her most recent drama, Aik Sitam Aur Sahi, premiered earlier this month.
  • She has been exhibiting her sense of style in all her drama and social media posts.
Anmol Baloch is a recent entry into the field, but she has made waves with each project she has worked on. People waited every day for her most recent drama, Aik Sitam Aur Sahi, to premiere. Many people praised Anmol’s acting in the drama, while many more were seduced by her stunning attractiveness. Anmol has a sense of style, and she consistently pulls off her sense of style rather well.

Anmol Baloch has been exhibiting her sense of style in her dramas and on Instagram. She can carry anything perfectly, whether it be eastern or western.

While she was out and about, Anmol shared some photos of herself. She was decked out in a white summer dress, flashy pink heels, and dramatic jewellery. Her makeup was glossy and fresh, and her hair was pulled back in a high ponytail.

Have a look at her pictures!

She critisized for wearing a shot-length dress after internet users voiced their displeasure with her fashion choice. Despite the fact that her dressing style is inappropriate for them, people still claim she is lovely.

