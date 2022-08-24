Anmol Baloch reveals why she rejected marriage proposals

Advertisement
Articles
  • Anmol Baloch and Usama Khan’s drama Aik Sitam Aur Sahi was a fan favourite.
  • Anmol is still unmarried and has no immediate plans to become so.
  • Her family has been approaching her with numerous marriage proposals but she has declined all of them.
Anmol Baloch is a beautiful yet talented actor in the showbiz industry. She has established herself in a very short amount of time and her dramas garner big viewership. Millions of people adore Anmol Baloch’s chemistry with her co-stars.

People enjoyed watching her and Usama Khan in their recent drama, Aik Sitam Aur Sahi which became a fan favorite. However, Anmol is still unmarried and has no immediate plans to become so.

She was asked about her family by Anmol Baloch, who appeared as her on-screen father-in-law on Sajid Hasan’s show Aik Sutam Aur Sahi. Anmol mentioned that her father and mother are off to their ancestral village these days and their only wish is that she now gets married. She also mentioned how her family has been approaching her with numerous marriage proposals.

Anmol claimed that she has been declining all of the offers because the most of them are from her hometown and she does not believe that, after having lived in a city her entire life and now working in the industry, she can move to a village and live there.

Also Read

Anmol Baloch gets critisized for her bold dressing
Anmol Baloch gets critisized for her bold dressing

Anmol Baloch is a recent entry into the Bollywood industry. Her most...

