Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued statement

Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued statement

Articles
Advertisement
Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued statement

Anne Heche was unde influence of cocaine not alcohol during car crash

Advertisement
  • Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued a statement.
  • Anne Heche is being looked into for a DUI-related traffic accident.
  • Heche reportedly hit home in Los Angeles last Friday while driving drunk.
Advertisement

Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued a statement. According to the police, Anne Heche is being looked into for a DUI-related traffic accident.

Heche reportedly hit home in Los Angeles last Friday while driving drunk, according to numerous accounts.

However, more testing is needed to rule out what was given to her medically, according to Yahoo Entertainment, which said that the findings of the blood draw showed the presence of opioids.

According to reports cited by the celebrity website, fentanyl and cocaine were among the narcotics discovered.

According to reports, Heche was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the collision. It is “unknown at this moment,” according to a police official, and additional testing will be carried out.

Anne Heche accident investigation

Advertisement

Also Read

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to Anne Heche’s car accident
Ellen DeGeneres reacts to Anne Heche’s car accident

Ellen DeGeneres has finally spoken out about Anne Heche's shocking car accident...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story