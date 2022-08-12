Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued statement

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to Anne Heche’s car accident
Ellen DeGeneres has finally spoken out about Anne Heche's shocking car accident...
Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued a statement. According to the police, Anne Heche is being looked into for a DUI-related traffic accident.
Heche reportedly hit home in Los Angeles last Friday while driving drunk, according to numerous accounts.
However, more testing is needed to rule out what was given to her medically, according to Yahoo Entertainment, which said that the findings of the blood draw showed the presence of opioids.
According to reports cited by the celebrity website, fentanyl and cocaine were among the narcotics discovered.
According to reports, Heche was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the collision. It is “unknown at this moment,” according to a police official, and additional testing will be carried out.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.