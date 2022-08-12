Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued statement

Anne Heche was unde influence of cocaine not alcohol during car crash

Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued a statement.

Anne Heche is being looked into for a DUI-related traffic accident.

Heche reportedly hit home in Los Angeles last Friday while driving drunk.

Advertisement

Anne Heche accident investigation, LA Police issued a statement. According to the police, Anne Heche is being looked into for a DUI-related traffic accident.

Heche reportedly hit home in Los Angeles last Friday while driving drunk, according to numerous accounts.

However, more testing is needed to rule out what was given to her medically, according to Yahoo Entertainment, which said that the findings of the blood draw showed the presence of opioids.

According to reports cited by the celebrity website, fentanyl and cocaine were among the narcotics discovered.

According to reports, Heche was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the collision. It is “unknown at this moment,” according to a police official, and additional testing will be carried out.

Advertisement

Also Read Ellen DeGeneres reacts to Anne Heche’s car accident Ellen DeGeneres has finally spoken out about Anne Heche's shocking car accident...