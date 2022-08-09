Anne Heche in comma after dreadful accident

Anne remains in critical condition, comatose, and attached to a breathing machine.

Anne Heche remained in critical condition, comatose, and attached to a breathing machine on Monday, four days after sustaining horrific injuries in a violent Los Angeles car accident, according to a representative for the actress.

Heche, 53, has been hospitalised since late Friday morning, when the tiny car she was driving lost control in a Westside suburb of Los Angeles, crashed into a residence, and caught fire, according to authorities.

The impact caused the home to catch fire, necessitating the presence of a large number of firefighters.

Monday, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the crash’s cause and circumstances are still unknown.

Heche has been in a coma since the accident, her agent claimed.

“At this time, she is in extreme critical condition,” he told the international news agency in a text message, adding that Heche “has significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

A Venice Beach salon owner, Richard Glass, was described by the Los Angeles Times as characterising Heche as “a sweet little girl” as she purchased a red wig on Friday morning, soon before the accident.

Heche rose to notoriety for her Emmy-winning performance in the daytime drama “Another World” and went on to star in various films and television shows, including “Hung” on HBO and “Wag the Dog” and “Cedar Rapids” among others.

In the late 1990s, she had an affair with comedian Ellen DeGeneres. After their split, Heche married cameraman Coleman Laffoon, but they eventually divorced. She later dated “Men in Trees” co-star James Tupper.