Anne Heche remains on life support to search for organ match

The 53-year-old suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a car accident last Friday.

Anne Heche remains on life support to see if she is a potential match for organ donation, her representative has confirmed.

After sustaining a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a car accident last Friday, the US actress is now considered to be “legally dead” in accordance with California law.

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

After the collision in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Mar Vista, the 53-year-old was brought to the hospital.

A representative of the actress told news agency: “While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy (a national organ recovery organisation) can see if she is a match for organ donation.”

Following the update on her medical status, a statement on behalf of Heche’s family and friends said: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Her family had previously said it had “long been her choice to donate her organs”.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) earlier told the Press Association (PA) that the incident was being looked at as a felony driving while intoxicated (DUI) traffic accident.

Preliminary blood tests showed that Heche had narcotics in his system, an LAPD official said, but more testing was needed to rule out any medicines that may have been given to him in the hospital.

According to a family statement given to PA on Friday, the actress was “not expected to survive” the tragedy.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” it added.

Heche is best known for her roles in the movies Donnie Brasco, Cedar Rapids, and the 1998 adaptation of Psycho. She was formerly involved with US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres; the two started dating in 1997 and split in 2000.

Ms. Heche was seen driving a blue Mini Cooper in photos and videos that US media outlet received after the event. The Mini Cooper was afterwards seen at the scene with significant damage.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the vehicle impacted a two-story house and “erupted in severe fire” (LAFD).

According to a LAFD assessment, it took 59 firemen 65 minutes to access, contain, and completely put out the fire inside the severely damaged building.

Heche sustained a “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation” and “burns that require surgical intervention”, a spokeswoman for the actress previously confirmed to PA.

Heche, who was born in Ohio, had her acting debut in a dual role on the American soap opera Another World. She appeared in more than 70 episodes of the show and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 1991.

After playing a series of supporting roles in movies and on television, 1996 turned out to be Heche’s big break.

In the television movie If These Walls Could Talk, an anthology drama centred on women’s abortion stories, she co-starred with Cher. She landed her launching big-screen role opposite Catherine Keener in the romance comedy Walking and Talking that same year.

Walking and Talking, a festival favourite, made Entertainment Weekly’s selection of the Top 50 Cult Films of All Time.

After receiving praise for her performance in Walking and Talking, Heche gained more notoriety in 1997 when she costarred with Johnny Depp in the true-crime drama Donnie Brasco.

She also appeared in the catastrophe film Volcano with Tommy Lee Jones, was a member of the cast of the horror smash I Know What You Did Last Summer, and costarred in the political farce Wag the Dog with Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman.

Heche co-starred with Harrison Ford in the two-person action comedy Six Days Seven Nights in 1998, and she played Vince Vaughn’s love interest in the critically praised courtroom thriller Return to Paradise.

She and Vaughn also participated in the contentious shot-for-shot colour remake of the classic thriller Psycho directed by Gus Van Sant, which was one of the most talked-about movies of the year.

The picture, which received negative reviews, starred Heche in the Janet Leigh-famous Marion Crane role, with Vaughn replacing Anthony Perkins as the serial murderer Norman Bates.

She had been working steadily since 2000, dividing her time between television series like Ally McBeal, Everwood, Men in Trees, Hung, and Chicago PD and independent films like the critically acclaimed Birth, Cedar Rapids, and My Friend Dahmer, even though Psycho would turn out to be her last prominent performance on the big screen.

She received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in 2004 for her portrayal alongside Alec Baldwin in the Broadway production of Twentieth Century. She was also nominated for an Emmy Award in 2004 for her part in the television movie Gracie’s Choice.

Anne Heche 2001 autobiography Call Me Crazy received high praise, and she also served as the writer and director of the acclaimed television movie If These Walls Could Talk 2. She directed a segment that featured her ex-partner Ellen DeGeneres and portrayed the tale of three lesbian relationships over the course of several decades.