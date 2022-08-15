Anne Heche surgeons will perform implants once life support will be taken off

Actor was maintained on life support.

While Anne is technically brain dead under California law, her heart is still pumping.

Anne Heche was pronounced brain dead on Friday, one week after she collided with a Los Angeles home in her car. To allow for organ donation, the actor was maintained on life support.

On Saturday, a representative for Anne stated that she would be removed from life support Sunday afternoon.

When Heche is taken off of life support, the spokesperson stated that doctors are prepared to execute the implants and that organ recipients have been identified.

According to a report, several organs will be transplanted, however, it is currently unknown which ones.

Heche’s representative said at the time, “While Anne is technically brain dead under California law, her heart is still pumping, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation.

Heche was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

