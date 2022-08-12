Anne Heche was unde influence of cocaine not alcohol during car crash

Anne Heche had drugs in her system at the time of her car crash.

Los Angeles Police Department found fentanyl and cocaine in her blood.

The actress has been kept on life support to see if any of her organs are still viable.

Anne Heche fiery car crash led to her hospitalisation and it has now been revealed that the actress has suffered from a catastrophic brain injury following the same.

Heche had drugs in her system at the time of the collision and wasn’t drinking when it happened, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to sources, when the Los Angeles Police Department examined the blood they took after Anne was admitted to the hospital, they discovered fentanyl as well as cocaine.

While the blood test revealed narcotics in Heche’s system, LAPD spokesman Officer Annie Hernandez also stated that Heche slammed her automobile into two homes in the Mar Vista neighbourhood.

The agency still has to do additional testing to see whether the drugs she was given while in the hospital had an impact on those blood panels.

Although the actress has reportedly been in a coma, her family has also released a new statement about the actress’s state.

The likelihood of Heche’s survival appears remote, according to a statement from her family through her representative.

Heche’s wishes for organ donation were also made clear in the statement released by her family, and it was stated that she had been kept on life support to see whether any of her organs were still viable.

The crash had resulted in extensive burns that needed surgical treatment, as well as pulmonary injuries that required artificial ventilation, the doctors discovered after the accident.