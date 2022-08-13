Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Another humiliation of Meghan Markle by British voters

Articles
Another humiliation of Meghan Markle by British voters

  • There is a growing support for Meghan Markle.
  • The Duchess of Sussex is running for president.
  • She is once again being humiliated by British voters.
Despite growing support for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s sweetheart, is running for president. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly once again being humiliated by British voters.

The Express UK reports that the new poll shows UK respondents believe Donald Trump serving as president would be better for Britain than if the Duchess of Sussex were to be elected.

According to surveys, Meghan Markle’s standing has drastically declined in Britain as people preferred a Trump presidency than hers.

In earlier surveys of US voters, it was also revealed that Donald Trump would comfortably defeat Meghan Markle if the two ran for office in the 2024 elections.

Since she and Prince Harry left their positions as senior royals and relocated to the US, Meghan’s popularity in the UK has declined.

