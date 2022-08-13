There is a growing support for Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex is running for president.

She is once again being humiliated by British voters.

The Express UK reports that the new poll shows UK respondents believe Donald Trump serving as president would be better for Britain than if the Duchess of Sussex were to be elected.

According to surveys, Meghan Markle’s standing has drastically declined in Britain as people preferred a Trump presidency than hers.

In earlier surveys of US voters, it was also revealed that Donald Trump would comfortably defeat Meghan Markle if the two ran for office in the 2024 elections.

Since she and Prince Harry left their positions as senior royals and relocated to the US, Meghan’s popularity in the UK has declined.

