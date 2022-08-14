Advertisement
Another surprise birthday party was thrown for Humayun Saeed
The ever-handsome star of Lollywood, Humayun Saeed, is one fortunate individual to have such wonderful pals in his life. Even now, two weeks after his birthday, he is continuing to have surprise birthday parties for himself. Following a surprise birthday celebration in Dubai thrown for the star by Ary digital CEO Salman Iqbal, another close friend of the star, Arshad Wali Muhammad, arranged a birthday party for the star complete with fireworks.

Humayun Saeed is a well-known producer and actor in Pakistan. The actor who appeared in Mere Pass Tum Ho is also one of the people who started the production company Six Sigma Plus. The production company is responsible for making both television drama serials and commercial movies. He has been honoured with a great number of accolades and has acted in dozens of Pakistani television dramas in addition to a small number of films.

The hero of Dil Lagi is currently living a fulfilled life with his lovely wife, Samina Humayun Saeed. In addition to that, she is a producer. Under the aegis of Next Level Entertainment, she has been responsible for the production of a number of critically acclaimed dramas, including Sadqay Tumhare, Mann Mayal, and Alif.

The actor is enjoying his birthday with friends and family after the success of London Nahi Jaunga. Arshad Wali Muhammad, another close buddy, threw him a magnificent birthday party with fireworks. Below are glimpses of the gathering.

