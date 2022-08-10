Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anoushey Ashraf latest TikTok video goes viral

Anoushey Ashraf latest TikTok video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Anoushey Ashraf latest TikTok video goes viral

Anoushey Ashraf latest TikTok video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Anoushey Ashraf is one of the finest television hosts in Pakistan’s showbiz industry.
  • Star is dazzling her fan following with her TikTok videos.
  • She started her career in 2002.
Advertisement

Anoushey Ashraf is one of the best television hosts of Pakistan’s entertainment. She began her career in 2002 and has since gained notoriety.

Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her endearing persona, whether it be in terms of establishing new trends or engaging audiences.

Took to Instagram, She posted a cute video of her cat and wrote a hilarious caption that read, “Can’t afford a new couch atm. Will live with this masterpiece of art and also keep the artist ???????? #animals #animalsofinstagram #catsofinstagram,”

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

Advertisement

This time, the 39-year-old celebrity charmed admirers by sharing a cute video of her pet cat. She is a gifted and attractive Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ with an amazing resume, comes from a creative family.

Also Read

Anoushey Ashraf shared a new TikTok video goes viral
Anoushey Ashraf shared a new TikTok video goes viral

Anoushey Ashraf is one of the finest television hosts Pakistan's showbiz industry....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story