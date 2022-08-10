Anoushey Ashraf latest TikTok video goes viral

Anoushey Ashraf shared a new TikTok video goes viral
Anoushey Ashraf is one of the finest television hosts Pakistan's showbiz industry....
Anoushey Ashraf is one of the best television hosts of Pakistan's entertainment. She began her career in 2002 and has since gained notoriety.
Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her endearing persona, whether it be in terms of establishing new trends or engaging audiences.
Took to Instagram, She posted a cute video of her cat and wrote a hilarious caption that read, “Can’t afford a new couch atm. Will live with this masterpiece of art and also keep the artist ???????? #animals #animalsofinstagram #catsofinstagram,”
Have a look:
This time, the 39-year-old celebrity charmed admirers by sharing a cute video of her pet cat. She is a gifted and attractive Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ with an amazing resume, comes from a creative family.
