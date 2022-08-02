Anupam Kher joins cast of Tiger Nageswara Rao’s Ravi Teja movie

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the notorious thief.

The film will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

They have roped in the Legendary National Award Winning actor, Anupam Kher for a crucial role.

Ravi Teja won’t be seen next in an ever seen before symbol for his impending movie named Tiger Nageswara Rao, coordinated by Vamsee.

As the film denotes the skillet Indian arrival of Ravi Teja, the buzz is high and fans are especially energized. It is quite possibly of the most expected film and elements a gifted ritzy cast. Presently, the most recent to join is Bollywood entertainer Anupam Kher.

The producers shared a BTS pic of the entertainer from the film to invite him ready. His job is supposed to be significant and strong.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the main women inverse Ravi Teja in the film. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar is the music chief. Avinash Kolla is the creation planner, while exchanges have been written by Srikanth.

Supported by Abhishek Agarwal under the flag of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this is promoted to be the greatest film in the Khiladi entertainer’s vocation to date.

Tej Narayan Agarwal is introducing the venture. The delivery date and different reports on the film are yet to be declared by the group. The film will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi dialects.

For unversed, Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the famous criminal and is set during the 70s in a town named Stuartpuram.

