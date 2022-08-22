Anupam Kher on boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha

Anupam Kher spoke on Twitter about boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha.

The film has performed poorly at the box office since Aamir Khan’s comments in 2015.

Anupam said that people are free to create a new Twitter trend at any time.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher spoke about boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor said, “If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you. If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day.”

Since it has been the target of boycotts for a while, Laal Singh Chaddha has actually performed poorly at the box office.

While many have voiced their opinions over the cancel culture, it appears that Anupam Kher has found a method to defend why it is acceptable for users on Twitter to create a new trend at any time because they have the right to do so.

Also Read Karan Johar says Kiara, Sidharth will have ‘kamaal ke bachche’ The trailer for Koffee With Karan's seventh episode is now available. Kiara...

For those who are unaware, the boycott calls began when individuals dug out Aamir Khan’s 2015 remark in which he expressed anxiety over what was occurring in India. Everything began when his ex-wife Kiran Rao was debating whether or not they ought to leave India.

Back in the day, Aamir Khan had said, “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says, ‘Should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day. That does indicate that there is this sense of growing disquiet, there is growing despondency apart from alarm.”

Advertisement

And now, referring to what he said back then affecting the movie’s numbers, Kher told, “If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you. If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day.”

Also Read Ranjeet shares vintage picture on instagram Ranjeet Bedi shared a throwback photo on Instagram while on set of...

Anupam Kher and Aamir Khan have collaborated on a number of movies, including Dil and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, among others.

As it turns out, back in 2015 too, Anupam had called Aamir and Kiran out and tweeted, “Did you ask Kiran (Rao) which country would she like to move out to? Did you tell her that this country has made you AAMIR KHAN.”